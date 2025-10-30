Company Directory
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Programme Manager Salaries

The median Programme Manager compensation in India package at Reliance Industries Limited totals ₹4.17M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Reliance Industries Limited's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
Reliance Industries Limited
Senior Program Manager
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per annum
₹4.17M
Level
Senior Program Manager
Base salary
₹3.65M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹521K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Reliance Industries Limited?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Programme Manager at Reliance Industries Limited in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,886,129. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliance Industries Limited for the Programme Manager role in India is ₹4,168,312.

