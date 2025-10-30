Company Directory
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Reliance Industries Limited totals ₹2.7M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Reliance Industries Limited's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
Reliance Industries Limited
Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per annum
₹2.7M
Level
Manager
Base salary
₹2.03M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹673K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Reliance Industries Limited?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Reliance Industries Limited in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,478,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliance Industries Limited for the Product Manager role in India is ₹2,547,538.

