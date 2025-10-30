Company Directory
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in India package at Reliance Industries Limited totals ₹1.25M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Reliance Industries Limited's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Reliance Industries Limited
Product Designer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per annum
₹1.25M
Level
L1
Base salary
₹1.25M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Reliance Industries Limited?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Reliance Industries Limited in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,822,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliance Industries Limited for the Product Designer role in India is ₹1,245,011.

