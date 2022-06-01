RELEX Solutions Salaries

Company Directory
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions's salary ranges from $54,378 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Sweden at the low-end to $195,840 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RELEX Solutions. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $72.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Business Operations Manager
$142K
Customer Service
$134K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Data Analyst
$54.4K
Product Design Manager
$83.8K
Product Manager
$99.4K
Project Manager
$120K
Sales
$158K
Sales Engineer
$196K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.3K
Solution Architect
$116K
Technical Program Manager
$69.9K
FAQ

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en RELEX Solutions es Ingeniero de Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $195,840. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en RELEX Solutions es $107,890.

