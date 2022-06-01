Company Directory
RELEX Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about RELEX Solutions that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, removing siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

    http://www.relexsolutions.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    1,500
    Number of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for RELEX Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Synology
    • Greenway Health
    • MariaDB
    • Verifone
    • Arcesium
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources