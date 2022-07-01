Company Directory
Relay Payments
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Relay Payments Salaries

Relay Payments's salary ranges from $88,555 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $218,900 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Relay Payments. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$219K
Product Manager
$88.6K
Sales
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Relay Payments is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Relay Payments is $128,640.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Relay Payments

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • See all companies →

Other Resources