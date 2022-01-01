Company Directory
Regeneron
Regeneron Salaries

Regeneron's salary ranges from $75,000 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $238,085 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Regeneron. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Data Scientist
Median $210K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $75K
Software Engineer
Median $105K

Controls Engineer
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$109K
Data Science Manager
$199K
Electrical Engineer
$117K
Founder
$96.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Product Manager
$199K
Program Manager
$181K
Solution Architect
$238K
Venture Capitalist
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Regeneron is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,085. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Regeneron is $117,316.

