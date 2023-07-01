Company Directory
Regen Network
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Regen Network that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Regen Network Development PBC is a blockchain software development company that powers the Regen Network blockchain protocol. They are the core software developer of Regen Ledger and recently launched Regen Marketplace, a peer-to-peer application for buying and selling carbon credits and ecological assets. They also maintain the Regen Registry program, a blockchain credit registry system. The Regen Network blockchain community consists of validators, wallet holders, and projects building on Regen Ledger. They aim to revolutionize the process of designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits for climate impact.

    regen.network
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    Number of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Regen Network

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources