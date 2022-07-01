Company Directory
Reflex Media
Reflex Media Salaries

Reflex Media's salary ranges from $31,115 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Spain at the low-end to $155,775 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reflex Media. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Data Science Manager
$156K
Product Designer
$31.1K
Software Engineer
$109K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reflex Media is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reflex Media is $109,450.

