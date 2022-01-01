REEF Salaries

REEF's salary ranges from $72,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $225,106 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REEF. Last updated: 11/14/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At REEF, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (1.67% monthly)
