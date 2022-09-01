Company Directory
Redpanda Data
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Redpanda Data Salaries

Redpanda Data's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $281,520 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redpanda Data. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Marketing
$119K
Product Manager
$264K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Sales Engineer
$282K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Redpanda Data, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redpanda Data is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redpanda Data is $232,086.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Redpanda Data

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies →

Other Resources