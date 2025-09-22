Reddit Sales Salaries

Sales compensation in United States at Reddit ranges from $200K per year for IC1 to $318K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $184K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Sales I $200K $165K $0 $35K IC2 Sales II $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC3 Sales III $140K $128K $1.5K $10.3K IC4 Senior Sales $174K $152K $12K $9.3K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 100 % YR 1 At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 100.00 % annually ) Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

What's the vesting schedule at Reddit ?

