Recruiter compensation in United States at Reddit totals $143K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$143K
$133K
$10K
$0
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
100%
YR 1
At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (100.00% annually)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.