Reddit Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Reddit ranges from $177K to $243K per year. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

$192K - $228K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$177K$192K$228K$243K
Common Range
Possible Range

Reddit logo

$20K

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (100.00% annually)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)





FAQ

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ Information Technologist (IT) ที่ Reddit อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $242,650 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Reddit สำหรับตำแหน่ง Information Technologist (IT) คือ $177,240

