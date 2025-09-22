Company Directory
The median Data Science Manager compensation in United States package at Reddit totals $450K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Reddit
Data Science Manager
New York, NY
Total per annum
$450K
Level
M2
Base salary
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$200K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
11 Years
What are the career levels at Reddit?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (100.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Reddit in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $675,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reddit for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $305,000.

