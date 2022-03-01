Company Directory
Reckitt
Reckitt Salaries

Reckitt's salary ranges from $14,462 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $492,450 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reckitt. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $161K
Accountant
$127K
Business Analyst
$20.2K

Data Analyst
$33.1K
Financial Analyst
$28.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$14.5K
Management Consultant
$85.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$187K
Product Manager
$114K
Project Manager
$31.9K
Sales
$492K
Software Engineer
$161K
Solution Architect
$102K
Technical Programme Manager
$93.2K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Reckitt is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $492,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reckitt is $97,799.

