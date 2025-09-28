Software Engineer compensation in United States at realtor.com ranges from $111K per year for T1 to $255K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for realtor.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***