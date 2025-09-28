Company Directory
realtor.com
realtor.com Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at realtor.com totals $179K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for realtor.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

$179K
$162K
$0
$16.2K
0-1 Years
11+ Years
أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة Product Designer في realtor.com in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $220,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في realtor.com لوظيفة Product Designer in United States هو $171,400.

Other Resources