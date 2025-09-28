realtor.com Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at realtor.com ranges from $141K per year for T2 to $196K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $181K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for realtor.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus T1 Data Scientist 1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T2 Data Scientist 2 $141K $134K $1.3K $5.6K T3 Senior Data Scientist $192K $158K $15.8K $18.4K T4 Staff Data Scientist $235K $184K $32.3K $19.2K View 3 More Levels

