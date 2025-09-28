Company Directory
Realtek Semiconductor
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Realtek Semiconductor Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Taiwan package at Realtek Semiconductor totals NT$3.37M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Realtek Semiconductor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Software Engineering Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per annum
NT$3.37M
Level
hidden
Base salary
NT$1.45M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.93M
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$6,032,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realtek Semiconductor for the Software Engineering Manager role in Taiwan is NT$3,452,487.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Realtek Semiconductor

Related Companies

  • MediaTek
  • TSMC
  • Silicon Motion
  • Pushpay
  • Cerner
  • See all companies →

Other Resources