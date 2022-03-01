Company Directory
RealSelf
RealSelf Salaries

RealSelf's salary ranges from $105,470 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $216,240 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of RealSelf. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $148K
Business Analyst
$105K
Marketing
$113K

Product Designer
$125K
Software Engineering Manager
$216K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at RealSelf is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RealSelf is $124,620.

