Company Directory
RealPage
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

RealPage Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at RealPage totals $127K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for RealPage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
RealPage
Application Architect
Dallas, TX
Total per annum
$127K
Level
E13
Base salary
$122K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
12 Years
Years' experience
19 Years
What are the career levels at RealPage?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at RealPage in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RealPage for the Solution Architect role in United States is $127,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RealPage

Related Companies

  • Perficient
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Mercury Systems
  • Ansys
  • Northrop Grumman
  • See all companies →

Other Resources