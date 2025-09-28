Company Directory
RealPage
RealPage Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at RealPage totals $149K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for RealPage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
RealPage
Financial Analyst
Richardson, TX
Total per annum
$149K
Level
senior finance manager
Base salary
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Financial Analyst στην RealPage in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $246,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην RealPage για τον ρόλο Financial Analyst in United States είναι $149,000.

