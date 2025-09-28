Company Directory
Realogy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Realogy Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Realogy totals $176K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Realogy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Realogy
Software Engineer
Washington, DC
Total per annum
$176K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$16K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Realogy?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Realogy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $250,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realogy for the Software Engineer role in United States is $176,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Realogy

Related Companies

  • JLL
  • Etsy
  • WeWork
  • Redfin
  • MarketAxess
  • See all companies →

Other Resources