RBC
RBC Salaries

RBC's salary ranges from $36,123 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $201,000 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RBC. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
PL10 $50.4K
PL09 $58.9K
PL08 $80.7K
PL07 $110K
PL06 $121K
PL05 $118K

iOS Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Business Analyst
PL10 $38.4K
PL09 $50.4K
PL08 $69.8K
PL07 $83.8K
PL05 $51.5K
Product Manager
PL08 $85.3K
PL07 $101K
PL06 $128K

Data Scientist
PL08 $77.6K
PL07 $101K
PL06 $168K
Financial Analyst
Median $64.3K

Risk Analyst

Product Designer
PL08 $77.1K
PL07 $102K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $127K
Data Analyst
Median $57.7K
Project Manager
Median $71.1K
Investment Banker
Median $75.1K
Solution Architect
Median $115K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $72.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $64.7K
UX Researcher
Median $86.7K
Actuary
Median $68.7K
Accountant
Median $71K
Business Operations
Median $51.1K
Customer Service
Median $38K
Marketing
Median $101K
Sales
Median $36.1K
Program Manager
Median $138K
Business Operations Manager
Median $99K
Technical Program Manager
Median $100K
Data Science Manager
Median $82.1K
Administrative Assistant
$38.3K
Business Development
$44.7K
Chief of Staff
$201K
Corporate Development
$110K
Graphic Designer
$48.9K
Human Resources
$200K
Legal
$56.8K
Management Consultant
$44.4K
Marketing Operations
Median $69.5K
Partner Manager
$113K
Product Design Manager
$164K
Technical Writer
$45.2K
Total Rewards
$95.6K
Venture Capitalist
$121K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RBC, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RBC is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RBC is $79,163.

