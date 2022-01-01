Company Directory
Razorpay
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Razorpay Salaries

Razorpay's salary ranges from $4,880 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $200,862 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Razorpay. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $24.1K
Senior Software Engineer $46.9K
Lead Software Engineer $67.1K
Staff Software Engineer $74.6K

Front-End Software Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $101K
Product Manager
Product Manager $64.5K
Senior Product Manager $79.3K
Principal Product Manager $114K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Product Designer
Median $44.8K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $22.8K
Data Scientist
Median $33.9K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $58.2K
Business Development
$73.2K
Data Analyst
$14K
Data Science Manager
$194K
Human Resources
$76.3K
Management Consultant
$63.8K
Marketing
$33.6K
Marketing Operations
$4.9K
Product Design Manager
$67.4K
Programme Manager
$29.6K
Project Manager
$24.5K
Sales
$141K
Solution Architect
$201K
Technical Writer
$29.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Razorpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Razorpay is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $200,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Razorpay is $63,845.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Razorpay

Related Companies

  • Cashfree
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Hevo
  • Revature
  • Piano
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources