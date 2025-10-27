Company Directory
Rapyd
Rapyd Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Rapyd totals AED 441K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rapyd's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rapyd
Backend Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per annum
AED 441K
Level
Backend Developer
Base salary
AED 441K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rapyd in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 516,795. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rapyd for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 431,998.

