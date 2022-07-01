Company Directory
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Salaries

Ralph Lauren's salary ranges from $18,296 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $218,900 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ralph Lauren. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $18.3K
Business Operations
$78.4K
Business Analyst
$61.7K

Data Scientist
$25.4K
Human Resources
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$25K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Product Manager
$90.5K
Sales
$155K
Software Engineer
$219K
Solution Architect
$53.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ralph Lauren is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ralph Lauren is $71,640.

