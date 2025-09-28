Company Directory
Rally
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Rally Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Rally totals ₹3.72M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rally's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rally
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹3.72M
Level
-
Base salary
₹3.19M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹532K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Rally?

₹13.95M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Product Manager en Rally in India tiene una compensación total anual de ₹3,849,612. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Rally para el puesto de Product Manager in India es ₹3,693,323.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rally

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • See all companies →

Other Resources