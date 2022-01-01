Company Directory
Rally Health
Rally Health Salaries

Rally Health's salary ranges from $89,445 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $321,300 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rally Health. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$321K
Human Resources
$89.4K
Product Designer
Median $153K

Product Manager
Median $210K
Recruiter
$156K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $305K
Technical Programme Manager
$219K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rally Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Rally Health is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rally Health is $210,000.

