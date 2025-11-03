Company Directory
Raksul
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Raksul Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Raksul totals ₹3.02M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Raksul's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Raksul
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹3.02M
Level
L3
Base salary
₹2.79M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹229K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Raksul?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Raksul in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,679,487. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raksul for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,787,960.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Raksul

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • See all companies →

Other Resources