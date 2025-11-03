Company Directory
Raksul
Raksul Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Japan package at Raksul totals ¥10.76M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Raksul's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Raksul
Product Manager
Tokyo, TY, Japan
¥10.76M
G4
¥9.16M
¥1.59M
¥0
4 Years
7 Years
What are the career levels at Raksul?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Raksul in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥12,700,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raksul for the Product Manager role in Japan is ¥10,757,930.

