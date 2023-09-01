Company Directory
Raisin
Raisin Salaries

Raisin's salary ranges from $60,022 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $110,546 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Raisin. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
Median $91.3K
Product Manager
Median $83.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $111K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$60K
The highest paying role reported at Raisin is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $110,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raisin is $87,521.

