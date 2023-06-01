Company Directory
Radish
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Radish that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Radish is a digital platform launched in 2015 that offers premium serialized stories based on bite-sized episodes suitable for 10 minutes on a smartphone. After 3 free chapters, mobile micropayments provide access to ensuing episodes. Its top author is earning more than $43,000 a month. Radish has raised $5 million in seed financing from backers including Greylock, Lowercase Partners, Softbank Next Media Innovation Fund, UTA, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), and Sherpa Capital. Ankur Jain, VP of Product at Tinder, is on the board.

    radishfiction.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    105
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Radish

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • Roblox
    • DoorDash
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources