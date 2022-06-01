Company Directory
Radiance Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Radiance Technologies Salaries

Radiance Technologies's salary ranges from $89,445 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $158,288 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Radiance Technologies. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90.4K
Hardware Engineer
$89.4K
Sales Engineer
$158K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Radiance Technologies is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Radiance Technologies is $90,390.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Radiance Technologies

Related Companies

  • Avanade
  • MORSE
  • ASRC Federal
  • DCS
  • Cole Engineering Services
  • See all companies →

Other Resources