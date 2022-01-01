R3 Salaries

Company Directory
R3's salary ranges from $75,661 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $166,787 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of R3. Last updated: 11/29/2025

Software Engineer
Median $107K

Crypto Engineer

Product Designer
$75.7K
Product Manager
$119K

Sales
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at R3 is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,787. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at R3 is $118,983.

