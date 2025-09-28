Solution Architect compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $155K per year for L4 to $247K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $216K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$155K
$130K
$10K
$15K
L5
$247K
$168K
$48.8K
$29.6K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
