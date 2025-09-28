Company Directory
Qualtrics
Qualtrics Software Test Engineer Salaries

The median Software Test Engineer compensation in United States package at Qualtrics totals $136K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Median Package
Qualtrics
Software Test Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per annum
$136K
Level
L4
Base salary
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Qualtrics?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Software Test Engineer at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $207,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the jobFamilies.Software Test Engineer role in United States is $136,000.

Other Resources