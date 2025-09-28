Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $342K per year for Associate Manager to $382K per year for Senior Director of Engineering. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $415K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Manager
$342K
$202K
$126K
$14.4K
Manager
$424K
$240K
$154K
$30.4K
Senior Manager
$281K
$176K
$81.3K
$24K
Director of Engineering
$372K
$214K
$92.3K
$65.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)