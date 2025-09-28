Company Directory
Qualtrics
Qualtrics Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $159K per year for L3 to $510K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$159K
$120K
$32.1K
$6.5K
L4
Software Engineer II
$215K
$155K
$50.5K
$9.6K
L5
Software Engineer III
$318K
$188K
$102K
$27K
L6
Software Engineer IV
$362K
$208K
$131K
$23.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Other Resources