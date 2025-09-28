Project Manager compensation in Ireland at Qualtrics totals €77K per year for L3. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Average Total Compensation
€69.3K - €83.9K Common Range Possible Range €63.9K €69.3K €83.9K €89.3K Common Range Possible Range Average Compensation By Level
L3 €77K €59.4K €5.8K €11.7K L4 € -- € -- € -- € -- L5 € -- € -- € -- € -- L6 € -- € -- € -- € -- View 2 More Levels €142K Get Paid, Not Played
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
Stock Type RSU
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
What's the vesting schedule at Qualtrics?
