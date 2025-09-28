Company Directory
Project Manager compensation in Ireland at Qualtrics totals €77K per year for L3. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€69.3K - €83.9K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
€63.9K€69.3K€83.9K€89.3K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
€77K
€59.4K
€5.8K
€11.7K
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L6
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



