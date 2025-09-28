Product Designer compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $136K per year for L3 to $244K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$136K
$120K
$10.5K
$5.9K
L4
$198K
$151K
$40K
$7.6K
L5
$244K
$174K
$44.8K
$24.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)