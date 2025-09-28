Company Directory
Qualtrics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Qualtrics Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 107K - SGD 129K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 99.6KSGD 107KSGD 129KSGD 136K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Data Scientist submission at Qualtrics to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 210K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Qualtrics in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 135,972. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 99,635.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qualtrics

Related Companies

  • Palantir
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • CDW
  • See all companies →

Other Resources