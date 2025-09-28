The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $77.2K to $112K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
$87.6K-$102K
United States
$77.2K$87.6K$102K$112K
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
What is the highest Administrative Assistant salary at Qualtrics in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $112,098. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Qualtrics Administrative Assistant employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $77,244.