Qualia Salaries

Qualia's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $256,959 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qualia. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $170K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Customer Service
$55.3K

Data Scientist
$118K
Marketing
$102K
Recruiter
Median $155K
Sales
$85.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$257K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Qualia, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Qualia is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualia is $136,300.

