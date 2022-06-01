Company Directory
Qualfon
    Qualfon is a full-service marketing solution and contact center service provider offering full customer lifecycle management: lead generation, end-to-end integrated marketing, multichannel customer engagement, and fulfillment. With experienced BPO leadership and a strong track record of business growth dating back to our founding in 1995, Qualfon helps companies reduce costs and deliver superior customer experiences. At peak, we have approximately 14,000 employees serving international brands across many industries, and our intelligent outsourcing locations span the United States, the Philippines, Guyana, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Qualfon’s mission to “be the best and make each person’s life better” means we invest in our people and, in return, they take better care of you and your customers. Qualfon’s employee retention regularly exceeds the industry average, which creates a person-driven value chain: our employees stay longer, providing a higher quality service at a lower price.

    qualfon.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    4,830
    Number of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources