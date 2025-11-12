Company Directory
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Mobile Designer Salaries

The median Mobile Designer compensation in United States package at Qualcomm totals $195K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
Qualcomm
Product Designer
San Diego, CA
Total per annum
$195K
Level
Sr Stagg
Base salary
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
15 Years
Years' experience
17 Years
What are the career levels at Qualcomm?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mobile Designer at Qualcomm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $527,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the Mobile Designer role in United States is $257,000.

Other Resources