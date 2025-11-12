Company Directory
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Test Engineer Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

+NT$1.78M
+NT$2.74M
+NT$615K
+NT$1.08M
+NT$676K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Test Engineer at Qualcomm in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,268,449. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the Test Engineer role in Greater Taipei Area is NT$1,813,021.

