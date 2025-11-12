Radio Frequency Engineer compensation in United States at Qualcomm ranges from $214K per year for Senior Hardware Engineer to $488K per year for Principal Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Hardware Engineer
$214K
$161K
$39.4K
$13.7K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$255K
$170K
$63K
$22.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)