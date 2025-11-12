Company Directory
Qualcomm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • ASIC Engineer

  • Taiwan

Qualcomm ASIC Engineer Salaries in Taiwan

ASIC Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Qualcomm ranges from NT$1.63M per year for Hardware Engineer to NT$4.32M per year for Staff Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.85M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualcomm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Hardware Engineer
NT$1.63M
NT$1.26M
NT$332K
NT$31.8K
Senior Hardware Engineer
NT$2.28M
NT$1.89M
NT$307K
NT$76.3K
Staff Hardware Engineer
NT$4.32M
NT$2.98M
NT$1.06M
NT$277K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+NT$1.78M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.74M
Stripe logo
+NT$615K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.08M
Verily logo
+NT$676K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.65% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualcomm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a ASIC Engineer at Qualcomm in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$5,657,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualcomm for the ASIC Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$3,400,560.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qualcomm

Related Companies

  • Arista Networks
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • Akamai
  • See all companies →

Other Resources